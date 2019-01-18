Regan Poole: Newport County hope for Manchester United defender's loan return

Regan Poole (R) spent last season on loan at Northampton after joining Manchester United from Newport

Newport County are hopeful of re-signing defender Regan Poole from Manchester United on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Poole, 20, became the Exiles' youngest player to start a game in 2014 as a 16-year old, before an initial £100,000 switch to Old Trafford.

Poole has won 15 caps for Wales U21s and came through the Newport County academy when it was run by current first team manager Michael Flynn.

"There is interest there," Flynn said.

"But nothing has been done yet. We will wait and see.

"I brought Regan through, I was running the academy then and I knew he was going to be a very, very good player."

Flynn admits he has found it tough to sign new players this month, despite County's cup heroics that saw them stun 2016 Premier League champions Leicester City with a 2-1 win in the FA Cup.

"I haven't stopped, my phone bill is through the roof and I have hit the post more times than scored a goal," Flynn confirmed.

"It's a tough time. Some players want permanent deals, some want pay-offs.... and we are bottom of the food chain in league football, there aren't many below us! But we are looking at the right players, because other clubs want them."

"We tried on James Collins"

Wales defender James Collins left West Ham at the end of last season

Flynn confirmed that Newport did try and achieve an audacious agreement with Wales defender - and Newport boy - James Collins.

County boss Flynn and the ex-West Ham defender are friends from school.

"I spoke to James a couple of times. I tried to get him until January, we needed a leader at the back, some presence, someone to organise, he would have been perfect," he said.

"But it was definitely a cheeky long shot, because he can still play and now he is still playing, in the Championship, he should be at that level at least.

"If you don't ask the questions, you will never know. And it wasn't a no, it was a wait and see because he got a chance in the Championship.

"What he did in tearing up his contract with Aston Villa shows you why he's the sort of player you want in the dressing room and that is why Ipswich have gone and got him."