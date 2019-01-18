Darren McCauley: Winger edges closer to Derry move after agreeing terms with club

McCauley hasn't played for Coleraine since being transfer-listed on 4 January

Coleraine's Darren McCauley appears to have edged closer to a move to his home town club Derry City after agreeing terms with the Candystripes.

McCauley, 27, was transfer-listed by Coleraine two weeks ago and has also been linked with Scottish Championship club Inverness and Larne.

"It's a great opportunity to play for Derry City," winger McCauley told the Derry Journal.

"At the same time the two clubs have to come to some sort of agreement."

McCauley is in the final year of a nutrition degree at the Ulster University so a move to Derry appears to be his preferred option.

New Derry City boss Declan Devine has already snapped up McCauley's former Coleraine team-mate Ciaron Harkin in one of nine signings - with 10 of Kenny Shiels' squad from last season having left the club.

Cork City player Barry McNamee was Devine's latest signing earlier this week as the midfielder opted to return to his home town club.

Institute striker Michael McCrudden is also interesting Derry although several other clubs have been linked with the player, including Coleraine, who have submitted a bid for the striker.

Last month, McCrudden told BBC Sport Northern Ireland's Irish League Show that he had been offered a new contract by Institute but that he would listen to approaches from other clubs.