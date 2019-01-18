Ryan Hardie: Rangers forward signs new deal and returns to Livingston on loan

Five of Ryan Hardie's Livingston goals have come this season

Scottish Cup: Hearts v Livingston Venue: Tynecastle Date: Sunday, 20 January Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland & iPlayer; listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Ryan Hardie has signed a contract extension with Rangers until 2020 and will return to Livingston on loan for the rest of the season.

Scotland Under-21 international Hardie, 21, has scored 14 goals for Livingston, having first joined on loan in 2017.

"I am looking forward to going there again, scoring more goals and proving I can do it at this level," Hardie said.

"I can come back here next season with a fresh view to playing for Rangers," he added.

Livingston take on fellow Premiership side Hearts at Tynecastle in the Scottish Cup on Sunday, with Rangers visiting Cowdenbeath in their fourth-round tie on Friday at 19:45 GMT.