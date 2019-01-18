Tom Broadbent: Swindon Town sign Bristol Rovers defender

Tom Broadbent's only goal for Bristol Rovers came in his final appearance in their Checkatrade Trophy win at Northampton Town earlier this month

Swindon Town have signed defender Tom Broadbent from League One club Bristol Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old made his professional debut last season, having previously played in non-league alongside a career in the Army.

Broadbent has agreed a two-and-a-half year deal with Swindon.

"We're not far off the play-offs so hopefully we can have a good second half of the season and challenge," he told the club website.

Broadbent is the club's fifth signing of the January transfer window after the arrivals of forward Ben House, defenders Canice Carroll and Ali Koiki and midfielder Danny Rose

