Kelvin Etuhu: Carlisle United striker triggers one-year contract extension

Former Manchester City youngster Kelvin Etuhu has scored three goals since moving to Carlisle in June 2017

Midfielder Kelvin Etuhu will stay at Carlisle United for another season after triggering an extension clause in his contract.

The 30-year-old joined on a two-year deal from Bury in the summer of 2017.

Etuhu, who has started 24 league games this season, will now stay at Brunton Park until the summer of 2020.

"This season, the coaching staff have been putting me in the right place where I can benefit the team," he told the club website.

"It's been a more consistent season for me all round this year."

