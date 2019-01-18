Marc Albrighton: Leicester City winger signs new deal until 2022

Marc Albrighton has scored three goals for Leicester this season

Leicester City winger Marc Albrighton has signed a new contract to keep him at the club until 2022.

The 29-year-old joined the Foxes from Aston Villa in 2014 and has since gone on to make more than 170 appearances for the club, scoring 13 goals.

During the 2015-16 season, he played a key part in the club's Premier League title win and scored Leicester's first ever Champions League goal.

"Leicester offered me a deal and I was always going to sign it," he said.

"I've had some good times here and hopefully I can continue to do so.

"When I first signed, I looked at the squad that was in the dressing room and the club itself in terms of its fanbase and what sort of club it was.

"It was a family club back then and it's a family club now. It's something that suits me down to the ground. It really fit in well with me as a person and it's the perfect fit for me."