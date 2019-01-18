Yohan Benalouane: Nottingham Forest sign Leicester City defender
-
- From the section Nottm Forest
Martin O'Neill has made Leicester City's Tunisia international defender Yohan Benalouane his first signing since becoming Nottingham Forest boss.
The 31-year-old centre-half has moved to the Reds on an 18-month contract for an undisclosed fee.
Benalouane joined the Foxes in 2015 but made only 29 appearances and was loaned out to Italian side Fiorentina in 2016.
Ex-Republic of Ireland boss O'Neill was appointed by Forest on Monday following the departure of Aitor Karanka.
"The manager is a big personality in England," said Benalouane.
"Everyone knows him; he is a person who knows what he wants, that is important and it is an honour to work for him."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.