Randell Williams: Exeter City sign Watford winger on free transfer
Exeter City have signed Watford winger Randell Williams on a free transfer.
The 22-year-old has spent much of the past year on loan at Wycombe Wanderers, where he helped the club gain promotion from League Two last season.
Williams, who never played a first-team game for Watford, has made 23 appearances for Wycombe this campaign, scoring three goals - the last in a 1-0 win over Barnsley on 8 December.
The length of Williams' contract has not been disclosed by Exeter.
"I know how the club develops players," he said.
"They are really good at it. They have sold quite a lot of players in recent years to top clubs so it is a great place to come and develop and I also know that they are fighting for promotion as well and I would love to be a part of that."
