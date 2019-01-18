Randell Williams: Exeter City sign Watford winger on free transfer

Randell Williams - who has also been on the books of Crystal Palace and Tottenham - almost joined Exeter in the summer

Exeter City have signed Watford winger Randell Williams on a free transfer.

The 22-year-old has spent much of the past year on loan at Wycombe Wanderers, where he helped the club gain promotion from League Two last season.

Williams, who never played a first-team game for Watford, has made 23 appearances for Wycombe this campaign, scoring three goals - the last in a 1-0 win over Barnsley on 8 December.

The length of Williams' contract has not been disclosed by Exeter.

"I know how the club develops players," he said.

"They are really good at it. They have sold quite a lot of players in recent years to top clubs so it is a great place to come and develop and I also know that they are fighting for promotion as well and I would love to be a part of that."

