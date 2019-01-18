Paul Smyth: Queens Park Rangers midfielder extends contract until 2021

Smyth celebrated in style when he scored the winning goal against Cardiff City on his debut in January 2018

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Paul Smyth has extended his contract.

The 21-year-old from Northern Ireland will remain at Loftus Road until the summer of 2021

Smyth has played just four times this season and not featured since the EFL Cup loss at Blackpool in September.

"Like a lot of players on the fringe of the first team, he hasn't had much gametime because the ones with the shirts have done so well," manager Steve McClaren told the club website.

"That's been hard for him, but I can't fault his attitude."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.