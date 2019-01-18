Paul Lambert: Ipswich Town boss will stay at Portman Road even if club is relegated

Lambert's side were beaten 1-0 by League One side Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup third round earlier this month

Paul Lambert says he will stay on as Ipswich Town manager, even if he fails to save them from relegation.

The former Norwich City and Aston Villa boss, 49, replaced Paul Hurst at Portman Road at the end of October with the club bottom of the Championship.

He has lost eight of his 13 games in charge, although last weekend's win over Rotherham reduced the gap between Ipswich and safety to seven points.

"I'm fully committed to this job. I don't know any other way," he said.

"This is a fantastic football club. It's just lost its way a bit. I'm here - my staff are here - to help it."

The Scot, who was a Champions League winner with Borussia Dortmund in 1997 and also collected 40 Scotland caps during his playing career, has a contract with Ipswich until 2021 but has been in talks with owner Marcus Evans about his future.

"Marcus made it clear he wants me and my staff here next season whatever happens over the next four months, and I made it clear we want to be here so it was a pretty easy conversation to have," he added.

"I've said before, it's not normal to see the support we are getting from the fans when you are bottom of the league.

"Imagine what this place would be like if the team was winning games every week. It would be crazy."