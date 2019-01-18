Reading and Nottingham Forest fined by FA after melee

Reading and Nottingham Forest players clashed after a challenge by Daryl Murphy

Reading and Nottingham Forest have been fined by the Football Association after admitting a charge of failing to control their players.

Both teams were involved in a 62nd-minute melee after a challenge by Daryl Murphy, resulting in Forest team-mate David Fox getting a second yellow card.

Five players were booked after the incident, with Reading fined £5,000 and Forest having to pay £10,000.

Forest ended the Championship game with nine men as the Royals won 2-0.

The Reds - who appointed club legend Martin O'Neill as their new manager on Tuesday - have been fined more as it is not their first offence this season.