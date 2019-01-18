Hearts: Craig Levein not expecting any more January signings

Hearts' Scottish Cup campaign begins with a home tie against Livingston on Sunday

Scottish Cup: Hearts v Livingston Venue: Tynecastle Date: Sunday, 20 January Kick-off: 14:30 GMT

Hearts manager Craig Levein is not expecting any more incomings before the end of the January transfer window.

Levein has already made two new signings with Czech striker David Vanecek joining from Teplice and centre-half Conor Shaughnessy arriving on loan from Leeds United.

But Levein insists he is now happy with the state of his squad with key players returning from injury.

"I don't expect any more to come in," he said.

"When everyone is fit we have a very strong squad, the problem has been we've missed a lot of important players.

"It's pleasing for me that everyone is coming back, looking good and there's going to be more competition for places."

Uche Ikpeazu and Peter Haring are both "two or three weeks away" from playing again, while Steven Naismith is back to full fitness before Sunday's Scottish Cup home tie with Livingston.

"I want John Souttar involved," explained Levein. "I don't know if he'll play but he's worked extremely hard to get himself back on the field and in a position where he's almost ready.

"I would think that going into February we will be back to full strength and maybe even stronger than we were previously."

Levein's side beat Hamilton Academical and Edinburgh rivals Hibernian before the turn of the year, but had lost 5-0 to Livingston prior to that.

"The last result against Livingston felt very sore indeed, and that's something that we have to make up for," Levein added.

"We were disappointing that match and we have to do better, much better. I don't think motivation will be an issue in this game."