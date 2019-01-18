Bournemouth: Midfielder Matt Worthington makes free-transfer move to Yeovil
-
- From the section Yeovil
Yeovil Town have re-signed Bournemouth midfielder Matt Worthington on a deal to run until the summer of 2021.
The 21-year-old made 19 appearances for the Glovers during a loan spell last season.
But now he has completed a free transfer move to the League Two club.
Boss Darren Way described Worthington as "a very promising player who knows what the division is all about" and said the long-term deal showed what the club "is trying to achieve".
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.