Bournemouth: Midfielder Matt Worthington makes free-transfer move to Yeovil

Matt Worthington played 14 games while on loan at Forest Green earlier this season, scoring once

Yeovil Town have re-signed Bournemouth midfielder Matt Worthington on a deal to run until the summer of 2021.

The 21-year-old made 19 appearances for the Glovers during a loan spell last season.

But now he has completed a free transfer move to the League Two club.

Boss Darren Way described Worthington as "a very promising player who knows what the division is all about" and said the long-term deal showed what the club "is trying to achieve".

