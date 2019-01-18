Two more Friday Premiership matches announced for live BBC NI coverage

James Singleton of Glenavon in action against Crusaders' Ross Clarke

The Irish Premiership matches between Crusaders and Glenavon on 22 February and Glenavon and Linfield on 8 March are to be shown live on BBC Two NI.

The games at Seaview and Mourneview Park are the latest in a series of league fixtures to be broadcast.

Both games will be available on BBC Two NI, the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.

Linfield are currently three points ahead of Ballymena and Crusaders in the table, with Glenavon in fourth place.

Both matches will kick off at 19:45 GMT.