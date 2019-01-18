Cameron Norman: Walsall sign Oxford full-back for undisclosed fee
Walsall have signed Oxford United full-back Cameron Norman for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year deal.
Norman made 12 appearances for the U's this season after arriving from non-league King's Lynn in the summer.
The 23-year-oldf could make his debut for the Saddlers in Saturday's trip to Gillingham.
"I'm a defender first and foremost, so a clean sheet is something I will be striving for," he told the club website.
