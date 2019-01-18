George Moncur: Luton sign Barnsley midfielder for undisclosed fee

From the section

George Moncur made 67 league appearances for Barnsley, scoring five goals

Luton have signed Barnsley midfielder George Moncur for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 25-year-old made 27 appearances for the Tykes this season, scoring five times.

Moncur, who started his career at West Ham before joining Colchester in 2014, could make his debut against Peterborough on Saturday.

"He's a goalscoring midfield player and very creative," caretaker Hatters boss Mick Harford told the club website.

