Jordan Green: Barnsley sign Yeovil Town winger for undisclosed fee

Jordan Green scored in what proved to be his final match for Yeovil as they won 1-0 at Mansfield

Barnsley have signed Yeovil Town winger Jordan Green for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old moved to Somerset in August 2017 from AFC Bournemouth and played 68 times for the Glovers, scoring eight goals.

Green scored twice in Yeovil's FA Cup run last season which saw them meet Manchester United in the fourth round.

"I feel extremely proud that he becomes the latest player on a long list that we've developed and nurtured," Yeovil manager Darren Way said.

"We tried extremely hard to secure Jordan's long-term future but ultimately, we were unable to stand in the player's way once his heart was set."

