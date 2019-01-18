Kyle McAllister back at St Mirren on loan from Derby County to add 'more width'

Kyle McAllister (right) playing for St Mirren in 2017

Kyle McAllister has returned to St Mirren on loan from Derby County as Buddies manager Oran Kearney looks to add "more width" to his side.

The 19-year-old winger, who joined the Rams from St Mirren in 2017, has yet to make a first-team appearance for the English Championship side.

McAllister was hampered by a groin injury for much of last season.

"He's fully fit at this point in time and we can't wait to get him in and get him started," Kearney said.

"We are still in the market for more width as we lack those ball carriers, those wide players who can go and unlock defences and Kyle definitely ticks that box."

McAllister, who has been playing for Derby Under-23s but will end the season in Paisley, made 18 first-team appearances for St Mirren after breaking into the side at the age of 17.

"Number one, you want to get good players in," said Kearney. "But I also think it's very important to have people who have come through the club and know what it is about.

"Kyle had a great start to his career here and got his move to Derby. He's someone I've been aware of since I joined the club with people talking about him."

Kearney's side are second bottom of the Scottish Premiership and host Alloa Athletic in the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.