Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea in talks with Bayern Munich target

Callum Hudson-Odoi has made 13 appearances for Chelsea, including a start in the recent Carabao Cup defeat against Tottenham at Wembley

Chelsea are in talks with teenage winger Callum Hudson-Odoi about a new contract.

The 18-year-old, who has made 13 first-team appearances but is yet to start a Premier League game, has been the subject of a £35m bid by Bayern Munich.

He has 18 months left on his contract, and Chelsea want him to stay.

There have been reports he has been offered a deal worth up to £70,000 a week, but playing time is understood to be the most important issue for him.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has been critical of Bayern after they went on the record about wanting to sign Hudson-Odoi.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said the German club "really want to sign him".

"It's not professional, because they are talking about a player under contract with Chelsea," said Sarri.

"So they didn't respect our club, I think."

Sarri, who said he wants to sign two players in January, last week reiterated he wants the teenager to stay at Stamford Bridge - and has played him in their past three matches.

Hudson-Odoi played the full 90 minutes of Chelsea's 2-0 win at home to Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup, started their 1-0 defeat at Tottenham in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final and came on as a late substitute in a 2-1 victory over Newcastle in the Premier League on 12 January.