Reece Cole: Macclesfield Town sign Brentford midfielder on loan

Reece Cole had a loan spell at Newport County last season

Macclesfield Town have signed midfielder Reece Cole on loan from Championship side Brentford until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old joined Yeovil Town on a season-long loan in July but spent only a month with the Glovers before his stay was was mutually cancelled.

He has since had a spell in the National League with Maidenhead United, scoring once in six appearances.

Cole could make his debut in Saturday's League Two game with Oldham.

