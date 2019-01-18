Billericay Town: Harry Wheeler returns as manager 147 days after being sacked

Harry Wheeler is back at Billericay less five months after being sacked

Some footballers or managers return to a former club and barely recognise the place.

Martin O'Neill left Nottingham Forest in 1981 and this week, a full 38 years on, he walked back into the City Ground as their new manager.

Harry Wheeler's return to Billiercay Town as boss comes a mere 147 days after they sacked him.

But Wheeler and chairman Glenn Tamplin have kissed and made up.

The Essex side won the Isthmian Premier League title, Isthmian League Cup and Essex Senior Cup last season with Wheeler in charge, but he was sacked in August after falling out with his outspoken chairman.

Wheeler's subsequent spell as Maidstone boss lasted less than four months and Tamplin's appointment of Dean Brennan and Stuart Maynard also failed to work out, with the pair leaving the club this week,.

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O'Hara, 32, has also returned to Billericay as player-coach, just over a month after he quit the club, and he will be in charge for Saturday's match against Concord Rangers before Wheeler assumes control again.

Still with us?

Tamplin told the club website: "I wish Dean and Stuart all the best but needed to make the change.

"It was made well aware that me and Harry had our differences that resulted in Harry leaving the club. We have spoken at length and what happened is in the past and I'm so pleased that he has returned to finish the job he started and is joined by Jamie."

Wheeler added: ''I have unfinished business here, I'm not too proud to let my ego get in the way of business, I never have been. This a great club with a great squad."

Billericay are currently eighth in National League South, having been top earlier in the season.

In 2017, owner Tamplin said he intended to lead the club into the English Football League within five years.