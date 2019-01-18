Sam Smith: Shrewsbury Town sign Reading striker on loan

Sam Smith made his Reading debut against Gillingham in the EFL Cup in August 2017

Shrewsbury Town have signed striker Sam Smith from Championship side Reading on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old had joined Oxford United on a season-long loan but only started five games in League One and returned to the Royals early.

Shrews boss Sam Ricketts told the club website: "Sam works incredibly hard and obviously has ability on top of that.

"He has a great attitude. He's a relentless forward and that's an important trait."

