Sam Smith: Shrewsbury Town sign Reading striker on loan
Shrewsbury Town have signed striker Sam Smith from Championship side Reading on loan until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old had joined Oxford United on a season-long loan but only started five games in League One and returned to the Royals early.
Shrews boss Sam Ricketts told the club website: "Sam works incredibly hard and obviously has ability on top of that.
"He has a great attitude. He's a relentless forward and that's an important trait."
