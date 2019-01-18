Ashley Cole: Derby boss Frank Lampard hopes friendship will tempt ex-Chelsea team-mate to join Rams

Ashley Cole won 107 caps for England between 2011 and 2014

Manager Frank Lampard hopes his friendship with Ashley Cole will tempt his former England and Chelsea team-mate to join him at Derby County.

Cole is a free agent after leaving Los Angeles Galaxy in November and the 38-year-old has been in talks about a move to the Championship club.

Lampard, who described Cole as the "greatest left-back in his generation" said the player's attitude stood out.

"He's a great pro and a great lad. We're looking at it," Lampard added.

"I speak to Ash all the time. We're good friends.

"I know he is very fit, fresh and wants to continue to play so he comes into my thoughts because I know the influence he would have."

