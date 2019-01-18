Joe Grayson: Grimsby Town sign Blackburn Rovers midfielder on loan

Joe Grayson is one of just three father and son partnerships to have played for Blackburn Rovers

Grimsby Town have signed Blackburn Rovers midfielder Joe Grayson on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old made his only Rovers appearance in their 4-1 Carabao Cup win over Lincoln City in August.

He is the son of ex-Sunderland and Leeds United manager Simon Grayson.

"He is versatile to play in several different positions and adds further strength, balance and competition to our squad," Grimsby manager Michael Jolley told the club website.

