Urko Vera: Oldham Athletic sign former La Liga striker

Urko Vera scored five times for Eibar as they won the Spanish Segunda Division in 2014

League Two side Oldham Athletic have signed Spanish striker Urko Vera.

The 31-year-old, who has played in La Liga with Athletic Bilbao, joins until the end of the season, having most recently played in Romania for CFR Cluj and Astra Giurgiu.

He has also won the South Korean League title with Jeonbuk Hyundai and was part of the Eibar side that won the Spanish Segunda Division title in 2014.

Vera is set to make his Latics debut against Macclesfield Town on Saturday.

