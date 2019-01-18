Janoi Donacien: Accrington Stanley re-sign Ipswich Town defender on loan

Janoi Donacien has not played for Ipswich since the 2-0 home defeat by QPR in October

Accrington Stanley have re-signed defender Janoi Donacien on loan, only two weeks after he completed a reported £750,000 move to Ipswich Town.

The 25-year-old will stay with the League One side until the end of the season and is available for Saturday's game at Charlton.

Donacien made 92 appearances in two seasons with Stanley before initially joining Ipswich on loan in July.

He has not featured for the Tractor Boys since Paul Lambert took charge.

Stanley boss John Coleman told the club website: "It's a boost to have Janoi back. I am sure he has missed not playing regularly and being around the lads here.

"I think Janoi can play higher than League One, but it has been hard at Ipswich as they had a lot of players making the step up at once. It's great to have him back as we know what he can do."

Donacien, from St Lucia, was signed for Ipswich by former boss Paul Hurst and has started nine Championship games this season.

Accrington said they would use the transfer fee from the permanent deal which went through on 3 January, to buy new dressing rooms.

