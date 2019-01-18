Danny Elliott: Port Vale sign ex-USA university player following trial

Vale boss Neil Aspin has made two signings so far this month - also recruiting Nottingham Forest's Adam Crookes

Port Vale have signed striker Danny Elliott on a deal to the end of the season following a trial.

The Nottingham-born 25-year-old played university football in the USA before a spell with San Cristobal FC in the Dominican Republic.

"Danny has been training with us for some time now and I have been impressed with the attitude and skill that he's shown," said Vale boss Neil Aspin.

Elliott could be in the squad for Saturday's game against Crawley Town.

