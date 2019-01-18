Jemma Purfield: Liverpool Women sign England Under-23 winger

Jemma Purfield was born in Cottingham in Yorkshire

Women's Super League club Liverpool have signed winger Jemma Purfield, following her graduation from Arizona State University in the United States.

The 21-year-old is an England Under-23 international, who can also play as an attacking full-back.

"She will add to the depth of our player roster," manager Vicky Jepson told the Reds' website.

"She's been training with us recently and has fitted in brilliantly with the rest of our squad."

Purfield added: "I'm delighted and excited to be part of such a prestigious club and can't wait to get started. It's a massive club."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.