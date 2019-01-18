Michael O'Halloran: Winger returns to St Johnstone after Melbourne City exit

O'Halloran scored 16 goals in two seasons at McDiarmid Park and a further five in 13 loan appearances

Michael O'Halloran has returned for a third spell at St Johnstone.

The 28-year-old winger has signed a two-and-a-half-year-contract following his release from Melbourne City earlier this month.

He moved to Australia from Rangers in June 2018 but managed just three outings as a substitute in an injury-hit seven-month period.

Having moved to Ibrox from Saints in 2016, O'Halloran returned on loan for the first half of the next season.

The former Scotland Under-21 international first joined the Perth club in 2014 and was part of the Scottish Cup-winning side that year.