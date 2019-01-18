Scottish Cup: Airdrieonians will be inspired by class of '95 v Celtic - Ian Murray

Airdrieonians lost 1-0 to Celtic in the 1995 Scottish Cup final

Airdrieonians will be inspired by their courageous cup side of the 1990s as they face holders Celtic in the Scottish Cup, says manager Ian Murray.

Murray's side defeated Dumbarton 3-0 to set up Saturday's fourth round tie at Celtic Park.

The Lanarkshire side were beaten 1-0 by Celtic in the 1995 final, and also reached the quarter-finals the year before and after.

"Of course 1995 will be in the minds," said the Airdrieonians manager.

"It's the tradition and history of the club.

"I remember the game well as Pierre van Hooijdonk scored a header. Airdrie beat Hearts in the semi-final and, at that time, they had something over them.

"Nobody wanted Airdrie in the cup because they knew it was a tough game and they had some very good players. John Martin in goals was a character, Jimmy Sandison, Alan Lawrence, Andy Smith, Kenny Black.

"We look back on that and acknowledge how well they did, but you are talking a long time ago. If we can go and put in a performance half as well as they did, we will have done well."

Media playback is not supported on this device Celtic's first trophy in six years

Now in League One, the Diamonds must overcome the most difficult of opponents if they are to pull off one of the biggest shocks in the Scottish Cup.

The players at the Lanarkshire side are only part-time but sit just three points outside a promotion play-off place under Murray, who took over as manager from Stephen Findlay in October.

"The cup is always appealing to the fans, players and the staff," said the former St Mirren manager.

"Our pre-match build-up will be no different. We will name the team at the same time. Just because we are playing Celtic won't mean we will change our routine.

"It will be an incredibly hard ask for us to win the match, but we can certainly go there and give a good account of ourselves."