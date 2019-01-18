Burnley's Jeff Hendrick credited with Fulham goal

Jeff Hendrick joined Burnley from Derby County in August 2016

Burnley thought they had a claim to an unusual statistic when they beat Fulham 2-1 on 12 January.

The Clarets became the first Premier League team to score twice without registering a single shot on target since Opta started recording the stat in 2003.

But almost a week after the game, Clarets midfielder Jeff Hendrick has been officially credited with his side's equaliser at Turf Moor.

At the time, Joe Bryan was thought to have scored an own goal after Republic of Ireland international Hendrick's shot went in off the Fulham defender.

It means the record books will show Burnley did have one shot on target in the game.

Burnley went on to win a third successive top-flight game when Denis Odoi put one past his own keeper, Sergio Rico.

In addition, it was thought Burnley had also become the fifth team to win a Premier League match without registering a single shot on target after Crystal Palace, Watford, Sunderland and Middlesbrough.

However, Burnley appealed the hosts' equaliser and Hendrick has now been awarded the goal, doubling his tally for the season.

Ironically, Hendrick's other goal came in the first Premier League meeting between Fulham and Burnley at Craven Cottage which the hosts won 4-2.