Scottish Gossip: Cowdenbeath, Rangers, Celtic, Hibs, Hearts, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Western Melbourne say they are "pretty close" to signing Celtic captain Scott Brown. (Daily Record)

Rangers are nearing the signing of United States international Matt Polster on a free transfer, says Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard. (Herald - subscription required)

Cowdenbeath chairman Donald Findlay blamed Rangers' kitman for the postponement of Friday's Scottish Cup meeting of the two sides. (Sun)

Who are Auchinleck Talbot? Read John Barnes' profile of Ayr United's Scottish Cup opponents

Hibernian's new signing Ryan Gauld admits he hated being referred to as 'Mini Messi' earlier in his career. (Daily Record)

Hearts defender Michael Smith has signed a new contract with the club until 2021. (Sun)

Meanwhile, Hearts manager Craig Levein says the introduction of VAR should be funded by the Scottish Professional Football League's new television deal. (Scotsman)

After signing Greg Stewart on loan from Birmingham City, Aberdeen are close to re-signing their former player Joe Shaughnessy on a pre-contract, the defender currently with St Johnstone.(Evening Express)

Aberdeen defender Mark Reynolds can understand why there is interest in Pittodrie captain Graeme Shinnie and believes it would be "stranger if there wasn't interest" after how the Dons have performed in recent times. (Press and Journal)

Dundee defender Andrew Davies will be back sooner than expected after surgery to repair a broken bone in his foot. (Courier)

Ex-Celtic defender Kelvin Wilson believes his former Nottingham Forest team-mate Oliver Burke can kick-start his career with Brendan Rodgers' side. (National - subscription required)