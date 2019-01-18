Greg Stewart: Aberdeen sign forward on loan from Birmingham after Kilmarnock spell

Greg Stewart scored in a Kilmarnock victory at Pittodrie in September

Aberdeen have signed Greg Stewart on loan from Birmingham for a second time after his successful spell at Premiership rivals Kilmarnock.

The 28-year-old scored eight goals in 16 games for Killie but was recalled by the English Championship club.

Out of contract at St Andrews in the summer, the forward will spend the rest of the season at Pittodrie.

Stewart was with the Dons for the 2017-18 campaign and scored three goals in 34 appearances.

The former Cowdenbeath and Dundee player will be available for for Saturday's Scottish Cup tie against Stenhousemuir, subject to international clearance.