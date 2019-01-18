Rui Faria: Jose Mourinho's former assistant gets first manager's job

Rui Faria was Jose Mourinho's assistant for 17 years - at Leira and Porto in Portugal, Chelsea and Manchester United in the Premier League, Inter Milan and Real Madrid

Jose Mourinho's long-time assistant Rui Faria has been named head coach of Qatari side Al Duhail.

The Portuguese, 43, has been linked with a number of jobs since leaving Manchester United in the summer after 17 years working with Mourinho.

Al Duhail are the reigning champions of the Qatar Stars League.

The club said Faria - who was linked with Arsenal after Arsene Wenger's departure last May - had been the subject of "great European offers".

Aston Villa were said to be interested in him after the sacking of Steve Bruce in October.

At the time Faria was linked with Arsenal, Mourinho said he would be a "good fit" for the Premier League club.