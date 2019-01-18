Cowdenbeath unhappy after Rangers Scottish Cup tie is postponed

Fans helped put down the protective covers at Central Park on Wednesday

Cowdenbeath director Tom Ewing believes Central Park's surface was playable despite their Scottish Cup tie against Rangers being postponed.

The fourth-round tie was called off because of a frozen pitch after an inspection by a local referee three hours before Friday evening's kick-off.

"The referee's made his decision and we've got to abide by that, but we are hugely disappointed," Ewing said.

"We didn't call the referee in. We felt the pitch was fine."

Tickets were sold out at the 4,300 capacity ground for the match due to be shown live on TV, with Steven Gerrard's Rangers playing the first game after the Premiership's winter break.

The game will now be played on Wednesday 30 January, but Cowdenbeath believe they had done enough to make sure there was no postponement.

Volunteers helped the League Two club lay protective covers over the playing surface on Wednesday and these were removed ahead of the fixture earlier on Friday.

"We were confident that the pitch was good," Ewing told BBC Scotland. "Some of the Rangers staff arrived and the next thing there were discussions with the SFA and they wanted to send the referee along.

"It's their game and we've got to abide by that. It was a local referee that was called out and in our view it was only a precaution.

"We played in the Betfred Cup a couple of games here after a long, dry summer and I would absolutely say the pitch was harder then that it is now."