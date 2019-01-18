Alfie Mawson injured himself putting on boots, says Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri
Fulham defender Alfie Mawson injured himself while changing his boots, says manager Claudio Ranieri.
Mawson, 24, a £20m summer signing from Swansea, has been sidelined since 29 December with a knee injury.
And prior to Fulham's clash with Tottenham on Sunday, Ranieri revealed the bizarre reason for his absence.
"It was a very strange injury. He just changed his boots. It was unbelievable," said Ranieri. "He needs more time. How long? I don't know."
Ranieri also said forward Aboubakar Kamara, who reportedly had a training ground row with Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic last week, will not be considered for selection.
The incident came two weeks after the pair had argued over who would take a penalty against Huddersfield. It was an argument Frenchman Kamara won, only to subsequently miss the spot-kick.
Ranieri attempted to play down the training row, but said Kamara, 23, is no longer in his plans.
"It wasn't a battle, it was a chat and something that happens in every team, nothing more," said the Italian.
"I don't think it was about the penalty.
"Kamara is not in the squad. I will do the best for the team."
Ranieri also said he was interested in signing Chelsea's former England defender Gary Cahill.
"Gary is a very important player and for us it would be fantastic, but I don't know if he wants to come and fight with us," he said.