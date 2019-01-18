Alfie Mawson injured himself putting on boots, says Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri

Fulham have won just two of 11 matches in all competitions since Ranieri replaced the sacked Slavisa Jokanovic in November 2018

Fulham defender Alfie Mawson injured himself while changing his boots, says manager Claudio Ranieri.

Mawson, 24, a £20m summer signing from Swansea, has been sidelined since 29 December with a knee injury.

And prior to Fulham's clash with Tottenham on Sunday, Ranieri revealed the bizarre reason for his absence.

"It was a very strange injury. He just changed his boots. It was unbelievable," said Ranieri. "He needs more time. How long? I don't know."

Ranieri also said forward Aboubakar Kamara, who reportedly had a training ground row with Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic last week, will not be considered for selection.

The incident came two weeks after the pair had argued over who would take a penalty against Huddersfield. It was an argument Frenchman Kamara won, only to subsequently miss the spot-kick.

Ranieri attempted to play down the training row, but said Kamara, 23, is no longer in his plans.

"It wasn't a battle, it was a chat and something that happens in every team, nothing more," said the Italian.

"I don't think it was about the penalty.

"Kamara is not in the squad. I will do the best for the team."

Ranieri also said he was interested in signing Chelsea's former England defender Gary Cahill.

"Gary is a very important player and for us it would be fantastic, but I don't know if he wants to come and fight with us," he said.