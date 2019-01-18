Bolton: New deals for Gary O'Neil and Remi Matthews after embargo lifted

Remi Matthews has made four appearances for Bolton Wanderers this season

Bolton have agreed renewed deals for Gary O'Neil and Remi Matthews after a registration embargo imposed on the club was lifted.

O'Neil, 35, has signed a new contract until the end of the season having initially joined on a short-term deal.

Matthews, 24, returns to the Trotters on a permanent basis after his loan from Norwich ended earlier this month.

The embargo was lifted after the club repaid loans from the Professional Footballers' Association this week.

Goalkeeper Matthews had returned to Norwich on 5 January during Bolton's embargo after being set to make his initial loan deal permanent.

"Earlier this week, all monies owed to existing football creditors, the PFA and HMRC were paid," chairman Ken Anderson said in a statement on the club's website on Friday.

Former Portsmouth, Middlesbrough and West Ham midfielder O'Neil signed for the Trotters on a short-term deal in August.

He has made 14 appearances so far this season, scoring once.

"Not only does he offer experience but brings quality to the team and we are looking forward to working with him again," manager Phil Parkinson said.