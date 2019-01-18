Markus Suttner: Brighton defender joins German club Fortuna Dusseldorf on loan

From the section

Markus Suttner played in Brighton's FA Cup quarter-final loss to Manchester United in March 2018

Brighton defender Markus Suttner has joined German club Fortuna Dusseldorf on loan until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old Austria full-back has not played a Premier League game for Chris Hughton's side this season.

Suttner joined Brighton in July 2017 from German side Ingolstadt for an undisclosed fee, and he played 14 times as they finished 15th in the table.

Fortuna Dusseldorf are 14th in the Bundesliga table but beat leaders Borussia Dortmund on 18 December.

