Italy v Wales (Tue)

International Friendly: Italy v Wales Venue: Stadio Dino Manuzzi, Cesena Date: Tuesday, 22 March 2019 Kick-off: 17:00 GMT

Birmingham City Ladies centre-back Hayley Ladd is set to win her 50th cap as Wales face Italy in a friendly in Cesena.

Ladd, 25, made her debut against New Zealand during the 2010-11 season.

Jess Fishlock and Loren Dykes are back after being rested for the two games against Portugal last November which ended in a 1-0 defeat and a draw.

Brighton striker Kayleigh Green is suspended after being sent-off in the 0-0 draw against Portugal.

Cardiff City Ladies trio Cori Williams, Emma Jones and Grace Harrell are among the uncapped players included along with Anna Filbey of Tottenham Hotspur.

Harding and Fishlock talk World Cup 'grieving'

Jayne Ludlow's side face an Italian side which has qualified for this summer's World Cup finals in France.

Tuesday's game in Cesena is part of Wales' preparations for the Euro 2021 qualifying campaign, which begin later this year.

Wales also face the Republic of Ireland at the end of February and are home to the Czech Republic in a double header in April.

"We're at the point where we're going through that transition period of looking at the next cycle, two years and four years ahead," manager Jayne Ludlow said.

"These games hopefully will give us an opportunity to give people experience.

"It's about making sure we've got a squad that's ready to compete in September."