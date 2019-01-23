French Coupe de France
PSG2Strasbourg0

Paris St-Germain 2-0 Strasbourg: Neymar 'worried' about injury in Coupe de France win

Paris St-Germain striker Neymar
Neymar walked off in tears after landing awkwardly on his ankle

Paris St-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel says Neymar is "worried" after he injured his ankle during the Coupe de France win over Strasbourg, just three weeks before PSG face Manchester United in the Champions League

Neymar left the field in tears after rolling his ankle in the 60th minute.

PSG travel to Old Trafford for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on 12 February.

"Ney is worried, because it is the same foot, the same place," said Tuchel.

The former Barcelona forward, who has scored 20 goals in all competitions so far this season for the Ligue 1 leaders, injured the same ankle last February and missed the rest of the season, only returning to fitness in time to play for Brazil at the World Cup.

"It was a situation where he was fouled three times, one after the other. The referee didn't give anything. He twisted his foot," added Tuchel.

"He is at the hospital and I must wait for the doctor to give me news."

Tuchel was also unhappy with comments by some of the Strasbourg players and coach suggesting Neymar's behaviour provoked his opponents to cause the injury.

"It's Neymar's style, but don't come and complain when you get kicked," said Strasbourg midfielder Anthony Goncalves.

"He is a great player, I respect him. He can enjoy himself but don't come blubbering afterwards."

PSG midfielder Marco Verratti is already doubtful for the tie with Manchester United after suffering an ankle injury during the 9-0 win over Guingamp on Saturday.

Goals from Edinson Cavani and Angel di Maria sealed the win over Strasbourg.

Line-ups

PSG

  • 1Areola
  • 4KehrerBooked at 86mins
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 3Bernat
  • 6Alves da Silva
  • 8Draxler
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forNkunkuat 86'minutes
  • 10NeymarSubstituted forDiabyat 62'minutes
  • 9CavaniBooked at 48mins
  • 7Choupo-MotingSubstituted forRodríguez Ruizat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Meunier
  • 13Dagba
  • 14Nkunku
  • 15Diaby
  • 16Rodríguez Ruiz
  • 17N'Soki
  • 18Buffon

Strasbourg

  • 1Sels
  • 2AanebaBooked at 27mins
  • 4Martinez
  • 3Ndour
  • 5CaroleSubstituted forLalaat 45'minutes
  • 6Gonçalves
  • 11Lienard
  • 7Zemzemi
  • 8da Costa JóiaSubstituted forKaramokoat 81'minutes
  • 9MothibaSubstituted forZohiat 66'minutes
  • 10Grandsir

Substitutes

  • 12Lala
  • 13Caci
  • 14Valentin
  • 15Fofana
  • 16Zohi
  • 17Karamoko
  • 18Kawashima
Referee:
Johan Hamel

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamStrasbourg
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home18
Away7
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away10

