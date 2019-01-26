La Liga: Atletico Madrid 2-0 Getafe

From the section

Griezmann has scored 16 goals for Atletico Madrid this season

Atletico Madrid moved two points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona after beating Getafe, who had two players sent off.

Antoine Griezmann and Saul Niguez scored for Diego Simeone's side, while the visitors had Djene Dakonam and Leandro Cabrera dismissed late on - both for two bookable offences.

Atletico have lost just once in the 20 league games this season.

Sevilla moved above Real Madrid into third place in the table after thrashing Levante 5-0.

Wissam Ben Yedder, Andre Silva, Franco Vazquez, Pablo Sarabia and Quincy Promes all netted for the hosts.

Barca travel to Girona on Sunday (kick-off 15:15 GMT) and Real face Espanyol (19:45) with live text commentary of both games on the BBC Sport website.