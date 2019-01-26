Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 5, Hannover 96 1.
Borussia Dortmund 5-1 Hannover 96: Jadon Sancho provides two assists
Jadon Sancho provided two assists as Borussia Dortmund thrashed Hannover 5-1 to extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to nine points.
English teenager Sancho, 18, has now supplied nine league goals - as well as scoring six - after laying on Mario Gotze for Dortmund's third.
Achraf Hakimi, Marco Reus, Raphael Guerreiro and Axel Witsel also scored.
Marvin Bakalorz grabbed a late consolation goal for Hannover but the contest was already over.
Champions Bayern Munich will be aim to cut the deficit when they face Stuttgart on Sunday (14:30 GMT).
Line-ups
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 26PiszczekSubstituted forSchmelzerat 70'minutes
- 33Weigl
- 4Diallo
- 5HakimiBooked at 10mins
- 28Witsel
- 6DelaneySubstituted forDahoudat 79'minutes
- 7Sancho
- 11Reus
- 13Guerreiro
- 10GötzeSubstituted forAlcácerat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Alcácer
- 19Dahoud
- 22Pulisic
- 29Schmelzer
- 34Bruun Larsen
- 35Hitz
- 36Toprak
Hannover
- 23Esser
- 14AkpogumaBooked at 44mins
- 31Anton
- 28Wimmer
- 3Albornoz
- 6Bakalorz
- 18Fossum
- 22Ostrzolek
- 21MüllerSubstituted forDierßenat 75'minutes
- 37Sarenren BazeeSubstituted forAsanoat 43'minutes
- 26WeydandtSubstituted forHadzicat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Souza Silva
- 9de Jesus
- 11Asano
- 19Sahin-Radlinger
- 27Schwegler
- 29Hadzic
- 34Dierßen
- Referee:
- Manuel Gräfe
- Attendance:
- 81,365
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 5, Hannover 96 1.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 5, Hannover 96 1. Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Michael Esser.
Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kevin Akpoguma (Hannover 96).
Attempt missed. Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 4, Hannover 96 1. Marvin Bakalorz (Hannover 96) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Benjamin Hadzic.
Substitution
Substitution, Hannover 96. Benjamin Hadzic replaces Hendrik Weydandt.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mahmoud Dahoud replaces Thomas Delaney.
Corner, Hannover 96. Conceded by Marcel Schmelzer.
Attempt blocked. Takuma Asano (Hannover 96) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marvin Bakalorz.
Substitution
Substitution, Hannover 96. Tim Dierßen replaces Nicolai Müller.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Hendrik Weydandt.
Attempt saved. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.
Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Waldemar Anton (Hannover 96).
Attempt missed. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Marcel Schmelzer replaces Lukasz Piszczek.
Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Waldemar Anton (Hannover 96).
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Michael Esser.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 4, Hannover 96 0. Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marco Reus with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Paco Alcácer replaces Mario Götze.
Offside, Hannover 96. Takuma Asano tries a through ball, but Marvin Bakalorz is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 3, Hannover 96 0. Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jadon Sancho following a fast break.
Offside, Hannover 96. Kevin Wimmer tries a through ball, but Hendrik Weydandt is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 2, Hannover 96 0. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.
Attempt saved. Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lukasz Piszczek.
Offside, Hannover 96. Miiko Albornoz tries a through ball, but Marvin Bakalorz is caught offside.
Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund).
Miiko Albornoz (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.
Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matthias Ostrzolek (Hannover 96).
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Kevin Akpoguma.
Attempt blocked. Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mario Götze.
Foul by Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund).
Matthias Ostrzolek (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Borussia Dortmund 1, Hannover 96 0.