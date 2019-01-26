Italian Serie A
AC Milan0Napoli0

AC Milan 0-0 Napoli: Visitors' Serie A title hopes hit

Gianluigi Donnarumma
Milan goalkeeper Donnarumma made a total of six saves against Napoli

Napoli's hopes of securing a first Serie A title since 1990 suffered a blow with a goalless draw at AC Milan.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are eight points behind unbeaten leaders Juventus, who face Lazio on Sunday (19:30 GMT).

Piotr Zielinski had three efforts kept out by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, while Milan's Mateo Musacchio saw his close-range shot saved.

Sampdoria striker Fabio Quagliarella equalled Gabriel Batistuta's record of scoring in 11 straight Serie A games.

Former Italy international Quagliarella, 35, netted twice in his side's 4-0 thrashing of Udinese, taking his tally to 16 for the season.

The double took him to 143 top-flight goals in his career, overtaking legendary striker Christian Vieri.

Fabio Quagliarella
In fine company...

Line-ups

AC Milan

  • 99Donnarumma
  • 2Calabria
  • 22Musacchio
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 68Rodríguez
  • 79Kessié
  • 14Bakayoko
  • 39Tolentino Coelho de LimaSubstituted forBoriniat 69'minutes
  • 8Fernández Saez
  • 63CutroneBooked at 17minsSubstituted forPiatekat 71'minutes
  • 10CalhanogluSubstituted forLaxaltat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Mauri
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 11Borini
  • 12Conti
  • 16Bertolacci
  • 18Montolivo
  • 19Piatek
  • 20Abate
  • 35Plizzari
  • 90Donnarumma
  • 93Laxalt

Napoli

  • 25Ospina
  • 2Malcuit
  • 33AlbiolBooked at 86mins
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 6Mário RuiSubstituted forGhoulamat 72'minutes
  • 7Callejón
  • 8RuizBooked at 90mins
  • 20Zielinski
  • 24InsigneSubstituted forOunasat 88'minutes
  • 14MertensSubstituted forVerdiat 80'minutes
  • 99Milik

Substitutes

  • 1Meret
  • 9Verdi
  • 11Ounas
  • 13Luperto
  • 17Hamsik
  • 19Maksimovic
  • 23Hysaj
  • 27Karnezis
  • 31Ghoulam
  • 42Diawara
Referee:
Daniele Doveri

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home14
Away14
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home6
Away8
Fouls
Home7
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Milan 0, Napoli 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Milan 0, Napoli 0.

Simone Verdi (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Davide Calabria (Milan).

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) for hand ball.

Hand ball by Fabián Ruiz (Napoli).

Foul by Simone Verdi (Napoli).

Fabio Borini (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Diego Laxalt replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.

Foul by Faouzi Ghoulam (Napoli).

Suso (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Adam Ounas replaces Lorenzo Insigne.

Attempt missed. Franck Kessié (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Fabio Borini.

Attempt saved. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz.

Attempt blocked. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Raúl Albiol (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Raúl Albiol (Napoli).

Krzysztof Piatek (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Arkadiusz Milik.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Mateo Musacchio.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Simone Verdi replaces Dries Mertens.

Attempt saved. Mateo Musacchio (Milan) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Krzysztof Piatek.

Attempt blocked. Krzysztof Piatek (Milan) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ricardo Rodríguez with a cross.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match David Ospina (Napoli) because of an injury.

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Kalidou Koulibaly.

Attempt blocked. Krzysztof Piatek (Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ricardo Rodríguez.

Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Suso (Milan).

Offside, Napoli. Kalidou Koulibaly tries a through ball, but Faouzi Ghoulam is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Faouzi Ghoulam replaces Mário Rui.

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Krzysztof Piatek replaces Patrick Cutrone.

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Fabio Borini replaces Lucas Paquetá.

Offside, Napoli. Lorenzo Insigne tries a through ball, but Arkadiusz Milik is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by José Callejón.

Attempt saved. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.

Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 26th January 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus20182041113056
2Napoli21153339182148
3Inter Milan20124431141740
4AC Milan219842820835
5Roma2096537261133
6Sampdoria2196639261333
7Lazio209562923632
8Atalanta2094744271731
9Sassuolo217863332129
10Parma208481924-528
11Fiorentina206952821727
12Torino206952622427
13Cagliari214981930-1121
14Genoa2055102537-1220
15SPAL2046101628-1218
16Udinese2146111729-1218
17Empoli2045112439-1517
18Bologna2028101630-1414
19Frosinone2017121242-3010
20Chievo2018111438-248
View full Italian Serie A table

