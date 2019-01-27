Match ends, FC Bayern München 4, VfB Stuttgart 1.
Bayern Munich 4-1 VfB Stuttgart
Blackburn-born forward Anastasios Donis scored but could not prevent Stuttgart suffering a heavy Bundesliga defeat at champions Bayern Munich.
The 22-year-old, who was born in the Lancashire town when his dad Giorgos played for Rovers in the 1990s, curled in an equaliser against Bayern.
Thiago, a Christian Gentner own goal, Leon Goretzka and Robert Lewandowski were on the scoresheet for Bayern.
Bayern cut the deficit to leaders Borussia Dortmund to six points.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 32Kimmich
- 4Süle
- 5Hummels
- 27AlabaBooked at 32mins
- 8Martínez AguinagaSubstituted forGnabryat 45'minutes
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 25MüllerSubstituted forRodríguezat 75'minutes
- 18Goretzka
- 29ComanSubstituted forDaviesat 86'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 11Rodríguez
- 13Ferreira de Souza
- 17Boateng
- 19Davies
- 22Gnabry
- 26Ulreich
- 35Renato Sanches
Stuttgart
- 1Zieler
- 32Beck
- 18Kabak
- 4Kempf
- 2Insúa
- 14EssweinSubstituted forSosaat 90'minutes
- 20GentnerBooked at 66mins
- 6Ascacibar
- 9ZuberSubstituted forDidaviat 87'minutes
- 22González
- 11DonisSubstituted forThommyat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Aogo
- 8Castro
- 10Didavi
- 13Grahl
- 17Thommy
- 24Sosa
- 27Gomez
- Referee:
- Frank Willenborg
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 4, VfB Stuttgart 1.
Attempt missed. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, VfB Stuttgart. Borna Sosa replaces Alexander Esswein.
Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Santiago Ascacibar (VfB Stuttgart).
Substitution
Substitution, VfB Stuttgart. Daniel Didavi replaces Steven Zuber.
Offside, FC Bayern München. David Alaba tries a through ball, but James Rodríguez is caught offside.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alexander Esswein (VfB Stuttgart).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Alphonso Davies replaces Kingsley Coman.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 4, VfB Stuttgart 1. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the top right corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Leon Goretzka tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marc-Oliver Kempf.
Attempt blocked. Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. James Rodríguez replaces Thomas Müller.
Substitution
Substitution, VfB Stuttgart. Erik Thommy replaces Anastasios Donis.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marc-Oliver Kempf.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 3, VfB Stuttgart 1. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marc-Oliver Kempf.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by David Alaba.
Booking
Christian Gentner (VfB Stuttgart) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christian Gentner (VfB Stuttgart).
Penalty missed! Still FC Bayern München 2, VfB Stuttgart 1. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) hits the right post with a right footed shot.
Penalty FC Bayern München. Robert Lewandowski draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Marc-Oliver Kempf (VfB Stuttgart) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Nicolás González (VfB Stuttgart) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Zuber.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Alexander Esswein (VfB Stuttgart) because of an injury.
Hand ball by Anastasios Donis (VfB Stuttgart).
Offside, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.
Offside, VfB Stuttgart. Anastasios Donis tries a through ball, but Nicolás González is caught offside.
Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).
Marc-Oliver Kempf (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christian Gentner (VfB Stuttgart).