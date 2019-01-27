Paris Saint Germain 4-1 Rennes: Edinson Cavani double helps leaders to victory

Mbappe has now scored 23 goals for PSG this season

Paris St-Germain maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a comfortable victory over Rennes.

Thomas Tuchel's side have dropped just four Ligue 1 points from their opening 20 games and are 13 points clear of Lille.

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani netted in each half, with further goals from Angel di Maria and Kylian Mbappe.

Former Watford loanee Mbaye Niang had levelled for the visitors but PSG eased to victory without the injured Neymar.

The Brazil forward fractured a metatarsal in the previous game against Strasbourg and is doubtful for the Champions League last-16 first-leg tie at Manchester United on Tuesday, 12 February.

Tuchel said: "It's going to be super difficult. It is still too early to talk about a return date because we need to wait and see how he reacts to treatment to be more precise about it."