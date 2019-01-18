Kerim Mrabti: Birmingham City sign Sweden midfielder on free transfer

Kerim Mrabti has played three times for Sweden

Birmingham City have signed Sweden international midfielder Kerim Mrabti on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old has signed an 18-month contract with the Championship club, with a further one-year extension option available.

Mrabti, who was a free agent, left Djurgardens in November and had scored six times in 24 appearances for the Swedish top-flight club this season.

He has played three times for Sweden, including two appearances in 2018.

Mrabti is not available for Friday night's Championship game at Norwich, but the Blues say he will "link up with the first-team squad next week".

