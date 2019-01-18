Irish Premiership: Coleraine beat Ards with Josh Carson goal in injury time

Media playback is not supported on this device Carson strikes late as Coleraine sink Ards

An injury-time winner from Josh Carson saw Coleraine grab a 2-1 win over Ards at Clandeboye.

The match looked to be heading for a draw when Carson broke free in the box and slotted a right-foot shot through the legs of goalkeeper Sam Johnston.

Ben Doherty had given the visitors a 33rd-minute lead with his first goal for the Bannsiders but Gareth Tommons equalised six minutes later.

Kyle Cherry missed a great chance for Ards just before Carson's winner.

The midfielder, who had hit the crossbar with a header earlier in the second half, headed wide at the back post from a right-wing cross.

The result was harsh on the hosts, who dominated for most of the second half and looked the side most likely to score a winner.

For Coleraine, the victory extends their unbeaten run to seven matches and takes Rodney McAree's fifth-placed side to within one point of Glenavon in the Irish Premiership table.

For Ards, however, the defeat leaves them still two points behind second-from-bottom Newry City, who have played three games less than Colin Nixon's men.

Coleraine's opener came courtesy of two of their new January signings, with Jamie Glackin the architect.

Doherty was on loan at Glenavon from Derry City for the first half of the season

He broke down the left and showed good composure to roll the ball inside to Doherty and the former Glenavon midfielder swept a superb left-foot finish past Johnston.

However, Glackin was at fault for Tommons' equaliser when he carelessly lost possession on the edge of the box to Michael Kerr. The full-back squared it to Tommons, who finished with a well-hit first-time shot against his former club.

It was a busy night for midfielder Cherry who, as well as the two headed efforts, was also involved in a late penalty claim for Ards when he went down in the Coleraine box, but referee Andrew Davey waved play on.

Home substitute Mark Kelly also had a goal disallowed for offside late in the second half.

Carson's late winner came from a clever Eoin Bradley through pass and the midfielder showed good strength to wrestle past Joshua Kelly and break into the box.

The former Linfield winger picked his spot through the legs of the advancing Johnston and into the bottom corner to give the Bannsiders all three points.

What they said

Ards manager Colin Nixon: "I don't know what more we have to do to win a game of football.

"We completely dominated the second half and created so many opportunities, but our old problem of not being able to take our chances came back to haunt us once again. We should definitely have had a penalty in the second half, but there is no point in complaining about the referee."

Coleraine coach Trevor McKendry: "It's nice to get a last-minute winner as there is no way back for the other team, but if we are being honest we stole the win. The first half was extremely open but Ards were very dangerous in the second half and were better than us."