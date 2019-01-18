Match ends, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1, FC Bayern München 3.
Leon Goretzka scores twice as Bayern Munich cut Borussia Dortmund's lead
Leon Goretzka scored twice as Bayern Munich beat Hoffenheim on their return from the winter break and cut Borussia Dortmund's lead to three points.
The German midfielder gave visitors Bayern the lead in the 35th minute when he converted the rebound from Robert Lewandowski's saved header.
The 23-year-old made it 2-0 just before the break with a low finish.
Nico Schulz fired in to reduce the deficit, before Lewandowski struck late to seal the points for the champions.
Moments earlier, Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer had made a superb point-blank save to keep out a header from Hoffenheim striker Adam Szalai.
Dortmund can re-establish a six-point advantage if they defeat fourth-place RB Leipzig on Saturday,
Line-ups
Hoffenheim
- 1Baumann
- 38PoschBooked at 64mins
- 22VogtBooked at 26minsSubstituted forGrillitschat 56'minutesBooked at 57mins
- 21Hübner
- 3Kaderábek
- 27Kramaric
- 10DemirbaySubstituted forGeigerat 56'minutes
- 13Bittencourt
- 16Schulz
- 34Apolinário de LiraSubstituted forSzalaiat 79'minutes
- 19Belfodil
Substitutes
- 2Brenet
- 8Geiger
- 11Grillitsch
- 15Adams Nuhu
- 18Amiri
- 28Szalai
- 33Stolz
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 32KimmichBooked at 68mins
- 4Süle
- 5Hummels
- 27Alaba
- 8Martínez AguinagaBooked at 84minsSubstituted forBoatengat 90'minutes
- 6Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forRodríguezat 78'minutes
- 25Müller
- 18Goretzka
- 29ComanSubstituted forGnabryat 73'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 11Rodríguez
- 13Ferreira de Souza
- 17Boateng
- 19Davies
- 22Gnabry
- 26Ulreich
- 35Renato Sanches
- Referee:
- Tobias Welz
- Attendance:
- 30,150
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away9
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1, FC Bayern München 3.
Attempt missed. Ádám Szalai (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nico Schulz with a cross.
Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ádám Szalai (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Jérôme Boateng replaces Javi Martínez.
Attempt blocked. Leonardo Bittencourt (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).
Florian Grillitsch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1, FC Bayern München 3. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Booking
Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Offside, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Ádám Szalai tries a through ball, but Leonardo Bittencourt is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Ádám Szalai (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) header from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andrej Kramaric with a cross.
Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leonardo Bittencourt (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).
Florian Grillitsch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Ádám Szalai replaces Joelinton.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. James Rodríguez replaces Thiago Alcántara.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrej Kramaric (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Serge Gnabry replaces Kingsley Coman.
Hand ball by Andrej Kramaric (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Attempt missed. Ishak Belfodil (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Andrej Kramaric with a cross following a corner.
Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Niklas Süle.
Foul by Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München).
Dennis Geiger (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).
Joelinton (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München).
Dennis Geiger (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mats Hummels with a headed pass.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Stefan Posch.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stefan Posch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München).
Leonardo Bittencourt (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Stefan Posch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.