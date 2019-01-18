Leon Goretzka scores twice as Bayern Munich cut Borussia Dortmund's lead

From the section

Leon Goretzka (left) has now scored four goals for Bayern this season

Leon Goretzka scored twice as Bayern Munich beat Hoffenheim on their return from the winter break and cut Borussia Dortmund's lead to three points.

The German midfielder gave visitors Bayern the lead in the 35th minute when he converted the rebound from Robert Lewandowski's saved header.

The 23-year-old made it 2-0 just before the break with a low finish.

Nico Schulz fired in to reduce the deficit, before Lewandowski struck late to seal the points for the champions.

Moments earlier, Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer had made a superb point-blank save to keep out a header from Hoffenheim striker Adam Szalai.

Dortmund can re-establish a six-point advantage if they defeat fourth-place RB Leipzig on Saturday,