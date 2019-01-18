German Bundesliga
Hoffenheim1Bayern Munich3

Leon Goretzka scores twice as Bayern Munich cut Borussia Dortmund's lead

Leon Goretzka (left) scores against Hoffenheim
Leon Goretzka (left) has now scored four goals for Bayern this season

Leon Goretzka scored twice as Bayern Munich beat Hoffenheim on their return from the winter break and cut Borussia Dortmund's lead to three points.

The German midfielder gave visitors Bayern the lead in the 35th minute when he converted the rebound from Robert Lewandowski's saved header.

The 23-year-old made it 2-0 just before the break with a low finish.

Nico Schulz fired in to reduce the deficit, before Lewandowski struck late to seal the points for the champions.

Moments earlier, Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer had made a superb point-blank save to keep out a header from Hoffenheim striker Adam Szalai.

Dortmund can re-establish a six-point advantage if they defeat fourth-place RB Leipzig on Saturday,

Line-ups

Hoffenheim

  • 1Baumann
  • 38PoschBooked at 64mins
  • 22VogtBooked at 26minsSubstituted forGrillitschat 56'minutesBooked at 57mins
  • 21Hübner
  • 3Kaderábek
  • 27Kramaric
  • 10DemirbaySubstituted forGeigerat 56'minutes
  • 13Bittencourt
  • 16Schulz
  • 34Apolinário de LiraSubstituted forSzalaiat 79'minutes
  • 19Belfodil

Substitutes

  • 2Brenet
  • 8Geiger
  • 11Grillitsch
  • 15Adams Nuhu
  • 18Amiri
  • 28Szalai
  • 33Stolz

Bayern Munich

  • 1Neuer
  • 32KimmichBooked at 68mins
  • 4Süle
  • 5Hummels
  • 27Alaba
  • 8Martínez AguinagaBooked at 84minsSubstituted forBoatengat 90'minutes
  • 6Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forRodríguezat 78'minutes
  • 25Müller
  • 18Goretzka
  • 29ComanSubstituted forGnabryat 73'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 11Rodríguez
  • 13Ferreira de Souza
  • 17Boateng
  • 19Davies
  • 22Gnabry
  • 26Ulreich
  • 35Renato Sanches
Referee:
Tobias Welz
Attendance:
30,150

Match Stats

Home TeamHoffenheimAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home13
Away21
Shots on Target
Home5
Away9
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home14
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1, FC Bayern München 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1, FC Bayern München 3.

Attempt missed. Ádám Szalai (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nico Schulz with a cross.

Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ádám Szalai (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Jérôme Boateng replaces Javi Martínez.

Attempt blocked. Leonardo Bittencourt (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).

Florian Grillitsch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1, FC Bayern München 3. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

Booking

Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Offside, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Ádám Szalai tries a through ball, but Leonardo Bittencourt is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Ádám Szalai (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) header from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andrej Kramaric with a cross.

Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Leonardo Bittencourt (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).

Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).

Florian Grillitsch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Ádám Szalai replaces Joelinton.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. James Rodríguez replaces Thiago Alcántara.

Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrej Kramaric (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Serge Gnabry replaces Kingsley Coman.

Hand ball by Andrej Kramaric (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).

Attempt missed. Ishak Belfodil (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Andrej Kramaric with a cross following a corner.

Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Niklas Süle.

Foul by Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München).

Dennis Geiger (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).

Joelinton (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München).

Dennis Geiger (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mats Hummels with a headed pass.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Stefan Posch.

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stefan Posch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).

Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München).

Leonardo Bittencourt (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Stefan Posch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund17133144182642
2Bayern Munich18123339192039
3B Mgladbach17103436181833
4RB Leipzig1794431171431
5Wolfsburg178452722528
6Frankfurt1783634231127
7Hoffenheim186753326725
8Hertha Berlin176652627-124
9B Leverkusen177372629-324
10Werder Bremen176472829-122
11Freiburg175662125-421
12Mainz175661722-521
13Schalke175392024-418
14Düsseldorf175391933-1418
15Augsburg173682529-415
16Stuttgart1742111235-2314
17Hannover1725101735-1811
18Nuremberg1725101438-2411
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories