Celtic: Striker Jack Aitchison joins Alloa Athletic on loan

Jack Aitchison scored on his Celtic debut against Motherwell in 2016

Alloa Athletic have signed Jack Aitchison on loan from Celtic until the end of the season.

The striker will go straight into the squad to face St Mirren in Saturday's Scottish Cup tie.

Aitchison became the youngest player to represent Celtic in a competitive match in 2016 at the age of 16 and 71 days.

He joined Dumbarton on loan earlier in the season but only made four appearances for the League One side.

Jim Goodwin's Alloa currently sit eighth in the division, 17 points above bottom-placed Partick Thistle.