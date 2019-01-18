Emma Hayes: Chelsea Women boss would consider managing a men's team

Media playback is not supported on this device Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes would consider a job in the men's game

Chelsea Women boss Emma Hayes says she would consider managing a men's team.

The 42-year-old has been at the Blues since 2012, and steered the team to the domestic double last season.

"Whether it's me or someone else, it's going to happen one day," she told BBC Radio 5 live.

"If it was the right club it would be potentially easier - but to go into that level of scrutiny and do it at the level I would like to do it at, I would like to be prepared for it."

A woman has never managed an English professional men's team.

"If you are going to jump into the men's game you have to learn about scouting and recruitment, although it won't be that difficult," she added.

"A female needs to get an interview first. For a club board to think about that there needs to be some progressive thinking.

"For me it's about opening the door. If I can do it, if it's me or someone else, crack on."